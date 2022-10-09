Moonpot Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.13 Million (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Moonpot token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. Moonpot has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonpot alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Moonpot

Moonpot’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,325,835 tokens. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @moonpotdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonpot is moonpot.com/alpha. The official website for Moonpot is play.moonpot.com.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot (POTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonpot has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonpot is 0.13686438 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,129.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://play.moonpot.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonpot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.