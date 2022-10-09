Moonscape (MSCP) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moonscape (MSCP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Moonscape has a market capitalization of $206,076.04 and $29,044.00 worth of Moonscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonscape has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonscape Profile

Moonscape was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Moonscape’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,291,429 tokens. Moonscape’s official website is www.moonscapegame.com. Moonscape’s official Twitter account is @moonscapegame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonscape’s official message board is medium.com/seascape-network/introducing-lighthouse-project-moonscape-f99cd976666d.

Buying and Selling Moonscape

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonscape (MSCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonscape has a current supply of 1,111,111,111 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonscape is 0.00039111 USD and is up 5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,434.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonscapegame.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

