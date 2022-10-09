Moonseer Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5,625.58 (MOON)

Moonseer (MOON) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Moonseer has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonseer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moonseer has a total market cap of $5,625.58 and approximately $26,814.00 worth of Moonseer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonseer Token Profile

Moonseer’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Moonseer’s total supply is 888,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonseer is https://reddit.com/r/moonseerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonseer’s official message board is medium.com/@moonseer. Moonseer’s official Twitter account is @moonseerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonseer is moonseer.net.

Buying and Selling Moonseer

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonseer (MOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonseer has a current supply of 888,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonseer is 0.00000006 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonseer.net/.”

