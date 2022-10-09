MoonShine Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2,387.01 (Moon)

MoonShine (Moon) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, MoonShine has traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonShine token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonShine has a total market capitalization of $2,387.01 and $45,913.00 worth of MoonShine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonShine Profile

MoonShine launched on January 31st, 2022. MoonShine’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens. MoonShine’s official message board is medium.com/@moonshinebsc. The Reddit community for MoonShine is https://reddit.com/r/moonshinebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MoonShine’s official Twitter account is @moonshinebsc. The official website for MoonShine is www.moonshine.fund.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonShine (Moon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonShine has a current supply of 999,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonShine is 0.00000002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonshine.fund/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonShine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonShine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonShine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

