MoonTrustBSC (MNTTBSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MoonTrustBSC (MNTTBSC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. MoonTrustBSC has a total market cap of $202,034.02 and $51,540.00 worth of MoonTrustBSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTrustBSC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonTrustBSC has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonTrustBSC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MoonTrustBSC

MoonTrustBSC was first traded on December 12th, 2021. MoonTrustBSC’s total supply is 694,200,000,000 tokens. MoonTrustBSC’s official Twitter account is @moontrustteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MoonTrustBSC is moontrustteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for MoonTrustBSC is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MoonTrustBSC’s official website is moontrust.info.

MoonTrustBSC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonTrustBSC (MNTTBSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonTrustBSC has a current supply of 694,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonTrustBSC is 0.00000029 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $60,079.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontrust.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrustBSC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrustBSC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrustBSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTrustBSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTrustBSC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.