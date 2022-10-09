MoonWay Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7,767.47 (MOONWAY)

MoonWay (MOONWAY) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, MoonWay has traded down 70.4% against the U.S. dollar. MoonWay has a market cap of $7,767.47 and $11,161.00 worth of MoonWay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonWay token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonWay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonWay Profile

MoonWay’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. The official website for MoonWay is www.moonwaybsc.com. MoonWay’s official Twitter account is @moonwaybsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MoonWay is https://reddit.com/r/moonwaybsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MoonWay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonWay (MOONWAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonWay has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MoonWay is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonwaybsc.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonWay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonWay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonWay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonWay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.