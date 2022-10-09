More Token (MORE) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

More Token (MORE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One More Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. More Token has a total market capitalization of $188,155.07 and approximately $11,189.00 worth of More Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,359.62 or 1.00011656 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063730 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022423 BTC.

About More Token

MORE is a token. Its launch date was January 13th, 2022. More Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,265,041 tokens. More Token’s official message board is moremoneyfi.medium.com. More Token’s official website is moremoney.finance. More Token’s official Twitter account is @moremoneyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

About More Token

According to CryptoCompare, “More Token (MORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. More Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of More Token is 0.00404088 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $906.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moremoney.finance/.”



