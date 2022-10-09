Moss Carbon Credit Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.39 Million (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Moss Carbon Credit token can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00013345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moss Carbon Credit Profile

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,851,014 tokens. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @mco2token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official message board is moss.earth/en/blog-en.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moss Carbon Credit has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Moss Carbon Credit is 2.63101665 USD and is up 5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $690,460.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://moss.earth/.”

