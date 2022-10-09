MotionWreck Games (MWG) Price Up 78.6% Over Last Week

MotionWreck Games (MWG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, MotionWreck Games has traded up 78.6% against the dollar. One MotionWreck Games token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MotionWreck Games has a market cap of $2,731.38 and approximately $20,812.00 worth of MotionWreck Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MotionWreck Games Profile

MotionWreck Games was first traded on November 17th, 2021. MotionWreck Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,028,277 tokens. MotionWreck Games’ official website is www.motionwreckgames.com. MotionWreck Games’ official Twitter account is @motionwreckg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MotionWreck Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MotionWreck Games (MWG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. MotionWreck Games has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MotionWreck Games is 0.000035 USD and is down -14.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $77.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.motionwreckgames.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotionWreck Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotionWreck Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MotionWreck Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

