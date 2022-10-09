Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Motorpoint Group Stock Performance
LON MOTR opened at GBX 148 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.43. Motorpoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 375 ($4.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71. The firm has a market cap of £133.48 million and a P/E ratio of 778.95.
Motorpoint Group Company Profile
