Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Trading Up 5%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Mountain Boy Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.50.

About Mountain Boy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.