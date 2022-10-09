Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20). 8,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 50,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.23).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Mpac Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,152.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 370.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mpac Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Matthew Taylor bought 8,000 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,489.61).

(Get Rating)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.