Mu Continent Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MU)

Mu Continent (MU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Mu Continent token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mu Continent has a total market cap of $266,079.50 and approximately $46,779.00 worth of Mu Continent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mu Continent has traded 300.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mu Continent Token Profile

Mu Continent’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. The official message board for Mu Continent is mucommunity.medium.com. Mu Continent’s official website is www.mucoin.us. Mu Continent’s official Twitter account is @muconfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mu Continent

According to CryptoCompare, “Mu Continent (MU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mu Continent has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mu Continent is 0.00000275 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mucoin.us/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mu Continent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mu Continent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mu Continent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

