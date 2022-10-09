MultiVAC (MTV) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

MultiVAC (MTV) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. MultiVAC has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $974,883.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MultiVAC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC’s launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. The official message board for MultiVAC is multivac-global.medium.com. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MultiVAC is https://reddit.com/r/multivac_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MultiVAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC (MTV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. MultiVAC has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,587,369,426.402686 in circulation. The last known price of MultiVAC is 0.001238 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $404,947.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mtv.ac/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiVAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MultiVAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiVAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.