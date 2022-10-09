Museo (MSE) Trading 98.9% Lower Over Last Week

Museo (MSE) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Museo has traded 98.9% lower against the US dollar. Museo has a total market capitalization of $7,338.32 and $117,368.00 worth of Museo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Museo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Museo Profile

Museo launched on December 2nd, 2021. Museo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,999,387 tokens. Museo’s official Twitter account is @museonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Museo’s official website is www.museo.network.

Buying and Selling Museo

According to CryptoCompare, “Museo (MSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Museo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Museo is 0.00000815 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.museo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Museo directly using U.S. dollars.

