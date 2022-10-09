MusicVerse (MV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,961.00

MusicVerse (MV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, MusicVerse has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar. One MusicVerse token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MusicVerse has a total market cap of $45,327.22 and approximately $12,961.00 worth of MusicVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MusicVerse Profile

MusicVerse’s launch date was August 26th, 2022. MusicVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MusicVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@musicverse. MusicVerse’s official Twitter account is @musicverse_bsc. MusicVerse’s official website is www.musicverse.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MusicVerse (MV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MusicVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MusicVerse is 0.00045327 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.musicverse.pro/.”

