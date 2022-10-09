Mute (MUTE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.11 Million

Mute (MUTE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Mute has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mute token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mute has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mute

Mute was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mute is medium.com/@nixplatform. Mute’s official website is mute.io. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mute (MUTE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mute has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mute is 0.2268631 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,768.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mute.io.”

