Mute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,526.00 (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Mute has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Mute has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $27,526.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mute

Mute’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Mute’s official message board is medium.com/@nixplatform. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mute is mute.io.

Mute Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mute (MUTE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mute has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mute is 0.2268631 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,768.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mute.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars.

