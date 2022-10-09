Muu Inu Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56,093.73 (MINU)

Muu Inu (MINU) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Muu Inu has traded up 97.9% against the US dollar. Muu Inu has a market capitalization of $56,093.73 and $11,705.00 worth of Muu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Muu Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Muu Inu

Muu Inu launched on May 1st, 2022. Muu Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Muu Inu is muuinu.com. Muu Inu’s official Twitter account is @muuinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Muu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/muuinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Muu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Muu Inu (MINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Muu Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Muu Inu is 0.00000006 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://muuinu.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Muu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Muu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Muu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

