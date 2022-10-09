My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. My DeFi Pet has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 16,166,785.69717916 in circulation. The last known price of My DeFi Pet is 0.08911587 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,531,666.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mydefipet.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

