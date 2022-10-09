My Pet Social Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MPS)

My Pet Social (MPS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, My Pet Social has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. My Pet Social has a total market cap of $10,560.83 and $92,063.00 worth of My Pet Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My Pet Social token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

My Pet Social Profile

My Pet Social was first traded on September 12th, 2021. My Pet Social’s official Twitter account is @mypetsocial. My Pet Social’s official website is mypetsocial.org. My Pet Social’s official message board is docs.mypetsocial.org.

My Pet Social Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Pet Social (MPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. My Pet Social has a current supply of 0. The last known price of My Pet Social is 0.00000893 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mypetsocial.org/.”

