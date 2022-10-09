MyBricks Price Up 32.2% Over Last Week ($BRICKS)

MyBricks ($BRICKS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, MyBricks has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyBricks has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $60,291.00 worth of MyBricks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBricks token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

MyBricks Profile

MyBricks’ launch date was July 22nd, 2021. MyBricks’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,477,795 tokens. The official website for MyBricks is mybricksfinance.com. MyBricks’ official Twitter account is @mybricksfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyBricks is https://reddit.com/r/mybricksfinance.

Buying and Selling MyBricks

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBricks ($BRICKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MyBricks has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MyBricks is 0.00257743 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $800.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mybricksfinance.com/.”

