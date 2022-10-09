Mycro (MYO) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mycro (MYO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Mycro has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $38,093.00 worth of Mycro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mycro coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mycro has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mycro Coin Profile

Mycro’s genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Mycro’s total supply is 25,454,545 coins. Mycro’s official website is www.mycrojobs.io. Mycro’s official Twitter account is @Mycrojobs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mycro

According to CryptoCompare, “Mycro is a cryptocurrency-based job finder mobile app. It provides users with a job marketplace where it is possible to find a match for a job within the user local community. Using the Mycro mobile app, the members will be able to register and search for a nearby available job that suits their capabilities. The Mycro token (MYO) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the platform main currency, through which users are able to stake for an available job. In addition, rewards for best ratings will be paid in MYO tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mycro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mycro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mycro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

