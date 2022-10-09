NAFTY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $112,880.00 (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. NAFTY has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAFTY coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NAFTY alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NAFTY Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAFTY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAFTY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAFTY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAFTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAFTY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.