NAGA Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $112,256.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens. The official website for NAGA is nagacoin.io. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official message board is naga.com/chat/public/zwt2r4edp81f4l82dbpi. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @thenagacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAGA (NGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. NAGA has a current supply of 77,910,266.157691 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NAGA is 0.04310411 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $9,068.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nagacoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.