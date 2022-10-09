Nahmii Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Nahmii has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Nahmii token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nahmii has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $34,590.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nahmii was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nahmii is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nahmii (NII) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nahmii has a current supply of 120,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nahmii is 0.00036886 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $32,512.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nahmii.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

