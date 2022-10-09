Napoli Fan Token Trading Up 1% This Week (NAP)

Napoli Fan Token (NAP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Napoli Fan Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Napoli Fan Token token can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00014853 BTC on popular exchanges. Napoli Fan Token has a market cap of $3.88 million and $532,927.00 worth of Napoli Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Napoli Fan Token

Napoli Fan Token was first traded on October 26th, 2021. Napoli Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,192 tokens. Napoli Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/ssc-napoli-what-is-a-fan-token. Napoli Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Napoli Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Napoli Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Napoli Fan Token (NAP) is a cryptocurrency . Napoli Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Napoli Fan Token is 2.84910669 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $304,331.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/ssc-napoli-what-is-a-fan-token/.”

