Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Cap Tops $22,784.95

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $22,784.95 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin (NSD) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NSD through the process of mining. Nasdacoin has a current supply of 29,267,797.30025695. The last known price of Nasdacoin is 0.00063026 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,323.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nasdacoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.