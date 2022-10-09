National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.80.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$35.01 on Friday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.68 and a twelve month high of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

