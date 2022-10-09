Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

