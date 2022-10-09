Neoteric (NTRC) Trading Up 170% Over Last Week

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Neoteric has a total market cap of $28,073.17 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neoteric token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neoteric Token Profile

Neoteric’s genesis date was March 12th, 2021. Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance. The official website for Neoteric is www.neoteric.finance.

Neoteric Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neoteric (NTRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Neoteric has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Neoteric is 0.00006269 USD and is up 11.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.neoteric.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neoteric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neoteric using one of the exchanges listed above.

