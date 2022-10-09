Nervos Network (CKB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.78 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $127.33 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network (CKB) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CKB through the process of mining. Nervos Network has a current supply of 36,680,680,992.46365 with 33,340,068,750.291035 in circulation. The last known price of Nervos Network is 0.00374576 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $915,423.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nervos.org/.”

