NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0241 on Exchanges

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s genesis date was December 19th, 2018. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,832,813,324 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nest_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEST Protocol is nest-protocol-82041.medium.com.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol (NEST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. NEST Protocol has a current supply of 9,978,035,000 with 2,911,743,948 in circulation. The last known price of NEST Protocol is 0.02578859 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,847,192.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nestprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.