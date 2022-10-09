Nestree (EGG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $239,189.00

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Nestree token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $19.93 million and $239,189.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nestree

Nestree’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 tokens. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree (EGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nestree has a current supply of 2,994,901,340 with 2,675,880,474.2740583 in circulation. The last known price of Nestree is 0.00736871 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $422,950.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nestree.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

