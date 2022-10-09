Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $224.75 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.