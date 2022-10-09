Neuron Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,261.00 (NEURON)

Neuron Chain (NEURON) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Neuron Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neuron Chain has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neuron Chain has a market capitalization of $2,178.37 and $11,261.00 worth of Neuron Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neuron Chain

Neuron Chain’s genesis date was June 7th, 2022. Neuron Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 640,000,000,000 tokens. Neuron Chain’s official Twitter account is @neuron_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neuron Chain is www.neuronchain.net. Neuron Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@neuronchaintoken.

Buying and Selling Neuron Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuron Chain (NEURON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Neuron Chain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Neuron Chain is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.neuronchain.net/.”

