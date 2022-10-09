Neutron 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $45,669.74 and approximately $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is https://reddit.com/r/neutroncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @neutron_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron (NTRN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. Neutron has a current supply of 39,121,694.18899. The last known price of Neutron is 0.00116397 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.neutroncoin.com/.”

