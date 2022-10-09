New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

