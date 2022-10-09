Newscrypto Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.14 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Newscrypto token can now be purchased for about $0.0974 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $15.14 million and $4.01 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was September 6th, 2017. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,384,708 tokens. The official message board for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io/blog. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @nwcpublic.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

