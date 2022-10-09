Newsolution2.0 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $151,549.37 (NSTE)

Newsolution2.0 (NSTE) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Newsolution2.0 has a total market capitalization of $151,549.37 and $18,690.00 worth of Newsolution2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newsolution2.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newsolution2.0 has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Newsolution2.0

Newsolution2.0 was first traded on December 18th, 2018. Newsolution2.0’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Newsolution2.0’s official Twitter account is @newsolution20. The official website for Newsolution2.0 is nstselect.com.

Buying and Selling Newsolution2.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Newsolution2.0 (NSTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Newsolution2.0 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Newsolution2.0 is 0.03033022 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $561.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nstselect.com/.”

