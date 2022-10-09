Newton Price Down 1.6% This Week (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $570,378.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010270 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 tokens. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official message board is www.newtonproject.org/announcement.

Newton Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton (NEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate NEW through the process of mining. Newton has a current supply of 98,823,661,261.46 with 20,571,994,592.46 in circulation. The last known price of Newton is 0.00021461 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $48,720.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.newtonproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

