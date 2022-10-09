NFTb Price Down 1% This Week (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One NFTb token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $81,199.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb launched on June 30th, 2020. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 tokens. The Reddit community for NFTb is https://reddit.com/r/nftb. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFTb’s official website is nftb.io.

Buying and Selling NFTb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb (NFTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTb has a current supply of 999,800,000 with 106,243,271.92540684 in circulation. The last known price of NFTb is 0.01577664 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $160,695.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftb.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars.

