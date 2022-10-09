NFTBomb Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $146,055.00 (NBP)

NFTBomb (NBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. NFTBomb has a total market cap of $146,055.00 and approximately $29,994.00 worth of NFTBomb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTBomb has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One NFTBomb token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFTBomb Token Profile

NFTBomb’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. NFTBomb’s total supply is 999,993,999 tokens. The official message board for NFTBomb is nftbomb-97786.medium.com. The official website for NFTBomb is nftbomb.org. NFTBomb’s official Twitter account is @nftbomb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTBomb

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTBomb (NBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTBomb has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NFTBomb is 0.00014421 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $22,201.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftbomb.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTBomb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTBomb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTBomb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

