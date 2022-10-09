NFTDAO Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (NAO)

NFTDAO (NAO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. NFTDAO has a total market capitalization of $229,245.37 and approximately $113,934.00 worth of NFTDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTDAO has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFTDAO Profile

NFTDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,083,333,333,333 tokens. The official website for NFTDAO is dao.naffiti.com. NFTDAO’s official Twitter account is @nftdaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTDAO (NAO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFTDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFTDAO is 0 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $121,529.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dao.naffiti.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.