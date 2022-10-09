NFTify (N1) Achieves Market Capitalization of $238,060.60

NFTify (N1) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, NFTify has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One NFTify token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $238,060.60 and $1,710.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify launched on June 4th, 2021. NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 tokens. The official website for NFTify is nftify.network. The official message board for NFTify is news.nftify.network. NFTify’s official Twitter account is @nftify_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTify

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTify (N1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFTify has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 20,362,030.82455603 in circulation. The last known price of NFTify is 0.01129229 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $24.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftify.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

