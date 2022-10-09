NFTmall (GEM) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFTmall (GEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. NFTmall has a total market cap of $145,612.31 and $10,949.00 worth of NFTmall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTmall token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTmall has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,502.94 or 0.99957764 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001538 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022347 BTC.

NFTmall is a token. It launched on June 7th, 2021. NFTmall’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,177 tokens. NFTmall’s official Twitter account is @nftmall and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTmall is www.nftmall.io. The official message board for NFTmall is nftmall.medium.com. The Reddit community for NFTmall is https://reddit.com/r/nftmallofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTmall (GEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTmall has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFTmall is 0.02676407 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $111.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nftmall.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTmall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTmall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTmall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

