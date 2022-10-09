Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 173,405 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,405 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $87.60 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

