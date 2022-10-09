Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 71,111 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

