Nimbus Governance Token Price Down 51.5% Over Last 7 Days (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Nimbus Governance Token has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimbus Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nimbus Governance Token

Nimbus Governance Token’s launch date was March 6th, 2021. Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 tokens. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimbus Governance Token’s official website is nimbusplatform.io. Nimbus Governance Token’s official message board is nimbusplatform.medium.com.

Nimbus Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nimbus Governance Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nimbus Governance Token is 0.05657572 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,113.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nimbusplatform.io/.”

