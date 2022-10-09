Ninneko (Mata) (MATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,470.00

Ninneko (Mata) (MATA) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Ninneko (Mata) has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Ninneko (Mata) token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ninneko (Mata) has a market cap of $2,018.62 and $12,470.00 worth of Ninneko (Mata) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ninneko (Mata) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ninneko (Mata) Token Profile

Ninneko (Mata) launched on January 19th, 2022. Ninneko (Mata)’s official Twitter account is @ninnekogame. Ninneko (Mata)’s official website is ninneko.com.

Buying and Selling Ninneko (Mata)

According to CryptoCompare, “Ninneko (Mata) (MATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ninneko (Mata) has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ninneko (Mata) is 0.00010333 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $866.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ninneko.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ninneko (Mata) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ninneko (Mata) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ninneko (Mata) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ninneko (Mata) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ninneko (Mata) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.